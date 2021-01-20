Donald Trump Arrives Home In Florida

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday at his resort home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after leaving the White House for the last time, AFP reports.

As Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony was underway in Washington, an event Trump snubbed, he flew to Palm Beach aboard Air Force One and then travelled in a motorcade to his home.

Donald Trump was greeted by supporters on the route to his home in Florida RTE

Hundreds of fans lined the road waving Trump campaign flags, US flags, and one that had an insulting word for Biden.

The motorcade slowed down to a crawl, apparently so that Trump could engage with them.

One woman holding a homemade "Trump landslide" sign was in tears.

"Welcome Home," said another.

"Trump 2024," said yet another.

"We love you," a group chanted.

There was also a smattering of pro-Biden signs. One aimed at Trump said, "You're fired, you loser."

At a farewell ceremony earlier at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, Trump said it had been an "incredible four years" and promised to be "back in some form."

“We've accomplished so much together, I will always fight for you,” he said.

The 74-year-old Trump has hinted at running for president again in 2024 but faces a trial in the Senate over his role in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters and a potential ban on holding office in the future.

SaharaReporters, New York

