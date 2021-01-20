It's True Matawalle Doled Out Vehicles To Bandits, Zamfara Ex-Council Chair Says

These bandits have been using the vehicles to kidnap, kill and rape innocent people and the press has been silent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2021

A former Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, has accused Governor Bello Matawalle of supplying vehicles to bandits.

Maradun, who spoke to Punch, alleged that Matawalle gave the bandits Hilux vehicles, which they used to attack innocent residents.

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle.

According to him, the hoodlums who killed ten people in Janbako community used two of the vehicles.

It will be recalled that SaharaReporters had exclusively reported the gift to the “repentant” bandits on Tuesday. The state government denied the report.

“They went to that village in two of the Hilux vehicles given to them by the Zamfara State Government. One of the cars broke down and was abandoned by the bandits.

“These bandits have been using the vehicles to kidnap, kill and rape innocent people and the press has been silent,” he added. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Zamfara Gives 'Repentant' Bandits Hilux Vehicles, Millions Of Naira 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He stressed that the bandits also killed three soldiers, including a major, adding that the attack was not reported.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, described the allegations as wicked and a figment of the writer’s imagination.”

Baffa, who was reacting to the allegations as earlier reported by SaharaReporters, said, “To disabuse the minds of those law-abiding and patriotic Nigerians, Governor Bello Mohammed used the meagre resources of the state government to purchase 200 Hilux vans in support of security operatives in the state.

“These vehicles were duly distributed to all security agencies in the state under the supervision of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police. See Also Scandal ‘You Have Disgraced Us’ —Zamfara Govt Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters For Exposing Gifts To 'Repentant' Bandits 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

“The beneficiaries included the military, the police, the customs and excise, the immigration services, the NDLEA, the NSCDC, the FRSC, among others.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency We Are Grateful To ‘Repentant’ Bandits For Assisting Us With Negotiations – Zamfara State Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency After SaharaReporters’ Story, Air Force Apologises For Sharing Old Pictures As Proof Of Recent Victory Over B'Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Zamfara Gives 'Repentant' Bandits Hilux Vehicles, Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Planning To Kidnap Borno, Yobe Residents, Obtain National Identity Numbers – Military Sources
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Boko Haram CAN To Zulum: No Christian Will Kill Like Boko Haram, Provide Proof Of Christian Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Katsina Youth Block Major Roads In Faskari LGA To Protest Rising Killings By Bandits
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal ‘You Have Disgraced Us’ —Zamfara Govt Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters For Exposing Gifts To 'Repentant' Bandits
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, The Sardauna Of Sokoto, By Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Videos Expose Lagos Policemen Assaulting UNILAG Student Over Number Plate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Presidency’s Reaction To Ondo Ultimatum: Garba Shehu Has Taken Nigerian Govt To Barbaric Level – Afenifere
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Attack Woman While Jogging On Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Shuns Biden As President’s Inauguration Holds Today
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari, Stop Protecting, Encouraging Killers Who Are Fulani – Fani-Kayode Replies Presidency Over Ondo Quit Notice
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity School Organises Prayer Session As Gunmen Kidnap Deeper Life Varsity Deputy VC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Lady Drags Adamawa Pastor To Court For Deceiving Her With Marriage Promise
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Burns Voter Cards, Others In Abandoned INEC Office After Sahara Reporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad