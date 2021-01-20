We’ll Work With President Biden To Tackle Terrorism, Poverty – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said his regime is looking forward to the Presidency of the new US President, Joe Biden, “with great hope.”

Buhari noted that the two countries hoped to work “together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty, and improvement of economic ties, with the expansion of trade.”

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled “President Buhari: We look forward to working with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,” Buhari expressed the hope that the Presidency of Biden and Harris will further strengthen cooperation and support for Nigeria and Africa.

The President congratulated the leaders and the entire country on the successful transition, which he said marked an important historical point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

He said, “We look forward to the Biden Presidency with great hope and optimism for the strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty, and improvement of economic ties, with the expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”

The President rejoiced with Biden, sharing the proud moment that the first woman elected Vice President of the US has African and Asian ancestry.