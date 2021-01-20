What New US President Biden Will Do On First Day

Mr Joe Biden, set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the US, has set out a flurry of executive orders.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said he would sign 15 orders after he is sworn in. They will:

Reverse Mr Donald Trump's withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate accord;

Revoke the presidential permit granted to the Keystone XL Pipeline, which is opposed by environmentalists and Native American groups;

Revoke Trump policies on immigration enforcement and the emergency declaration that helped fund the construction of a Mexican border wall;

Bring about a mask and distancing mandate for federal employees and in federal buildings, and a new White House office on coronavirus;

End a travel ban on visitors from some, mainly Muslim nations;

Other orders will cover race and gender equality, along with climate issues.

Mr Biden's vice-president, Kamala Harris, will swear in three new Democratic senators on Wednesday, leaving the upper chamber of Congress evenly split between the two main parties. This will allow the vice-president to act as a tie-breaker in key votes.

According to the BBC, Mr Biden's legislative ambitions could be tempered by the slender majorities he holds in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

