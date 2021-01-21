Bandits Invade Kaduna Communities, Kill Traditional Ruler, Three Others

Similarly, Abdullahi Saleh, a herder, was killed by armed bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in the Igabi Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

Armed bandits have killed a traditional ruler and three other locals in attacks on Kaduna communities.

State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement on Thursday.

Aruwan did not disclose the exact days the incidents occurred.

The development comes less than a week after five people were killed by gunmen in the state.

Aruwan said two of the victims identified as Dogara Yahaya, ward head of Baranje village, and Reuben Adamu, were killed at Baranje village near Buruku in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read, “At Ungwan Sada in Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits killed one Ibrahim Salisu after an attempt to kidnap him.

“Similarly, Abdullahi Saleh, a herder, was killed by armed bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in the Igabi Local Government Area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted these reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.

“Intensified ground and air patrols are set to be sustained in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, linking up to Niger State.”

Kaduna, among several other states in the northern region, has been plagued by insecurity in recent years.
 

