Blasphemy: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Kano Singer, Discharges Teenager

The appeal division of the Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence passed on Aminu Yahaya Sharif, a Kano singer, charged with blasphemy.

The two-man panel of the court, in a judgment on the appeal filed by Sharif, ordered a retrial of the case on the grounds that the whole proceedings at the lower court were characterised with irregularities.

The court, in another appeal, also set aside the judgement and sentencing of Umar Faruk, a 13-year-old boy who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the charge of blasphemy.