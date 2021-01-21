Blasphemy: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Kano Singer, Discharges Teenager

The court, in another appeal, also set aside the judgement and sentencing of Umar Faruk, a 13-year-old boy who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

The appeal division of the Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence passed on Aminu Yahaya Sharif, a Kano singer, charged with blasphemy.

The two-man panel of the court, in a judgment on the appeal filed by Sharif, ordered a retrial of the case on the grounds that the whole proceedings at the lower court were characterised with irregularities.

Yahaya Sharif Aminu

The court, in another appeal, also set aside the judgement and sentencing of Umar Faruk, a 13-year-old boy who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the charge of blasphemy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Quit Notice: Akeredolu’s Directive On Forests Constitutional, Presidency Wrong – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Free Speech National Assembly Lacks Power To Pass Hate Speech Bill –Falana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Deeper Life School Saga: Court Commences Trial Of Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Press Release: Oil Subsidy Scam - Court Dismisses Tukur’s Application To Quash Charges
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Osun State Election Tribunal Rules Against PDP Candidate Omisore
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Government Extends NIN, SIM Linkage Deadline
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Fulani Man Shot At Me, Another Brought Out An Axe At Their Leader’s House – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Disregard Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum, Northern Elders Tell Herders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Kidnapped My Ex-boyfriend For N5m Ransom When He Refused To Marry Me —Female Kidnapper
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life Members Threatening Me, Mother Of Molested Schoolboy Claims, Calls Out Reno Omokri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo: Presidency Doesn't Know Meaning Of Forest Reserves –Gani Adams
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Arrives Home In Florida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Constable, Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Seyi Makinde: The Making Of A New Traitor By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad