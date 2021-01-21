BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead

A former Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, is dead.

Jimeta was reported to have died on Thursday morning. He was from Adamawa State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late police chief as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman”.

Buhari in a statement said, “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served it with all his strength.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family and the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss.”

