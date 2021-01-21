Deeper Life Members Threatening Me, Mother Of Molested Schoolboy Claims, Calls Out Reno Omokri

Deborah Okezie, the mother of the Deeper Life School student, allegedly molested by his seniors at the school, has alleged threats to her life by an ex-presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri.

In a new video, she also slammed those she described as Deeper Life fanatics who have been threatening her since she went public with the abuses her son suffered.

The woman, who stated that she won't suffer in silence because the case is in court, alleged that while some wish death on her son, Reno Omokri asked her to apologize on the pages of newspapers for calling out the Deeper Life Church.

She also called on authorities to caution Deeper Life members and Reno Omokri.

She said, "I will not keep quiet and die in silence; the threat is too much. Somebody sent me a message that reads, 'how was the burial of your son? You are fighting a church; you will bury your child'. Reno Omokri called me that I should go and apologize on a national newspaper and apologize on TV, that if I do not, anything I see, I should take. To me, that is a threat. See Also Legal Deeper Life School Saga: Court Commences Trial Of Suspects

"I wanted to see the chief magistrate yesterday but I could not; that was why I came here. He should leave me alone. I don't have what he has. Deeper Life members are threatening me. Someone said I would die before 20th. I am still alive."