El-Zakzaky’s Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Nigerian Government Blocks Medical Care

Since the duo returned from a failed medical trip in India, the Nigerian government and Kaduna State government have detained them in the facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

Zeenat, the wife of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kaduna State Correctional Centre where both are being held.

SaharaReporters learnt from family sources that despite her testing positive, the government has refused to grant her access to medical care which is fuelling a lot of worries.

Zakzaky and wife Zeenat

“Please, my brother, Malama Zeenat Ibrahim Zakzaky has COVID-19 in Kaduna Prison. She has been denied all form of medical care! I'm quite worried,” a family source told SaharaReporters.

Also, El-Zakzaky’s son, Mohammed, in a statement he signed and sent to journalists on Thursday, said his mother had completely lost her sense of smell. 

He said, “Six days ago after a routine visit to the Kaduna State prison by my parents' doctors, my mother complained of fatigue, fever and a complete loss of the ability to smell. The doctors decided to carry out a number of standard tests in order to understand what the problem was. Among the tests that were carried out was a test for COVID-19.

“This was a routine procedure and it is important to understand that she has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions, including severe arthritis of the knee for years now.

“The COVID-19 test came back positive. I imagined that due to the diligent way in which the prison management had been conducting and managing the facility, a COVID-19 outbreak would be extremely unlikely. Because we have been doing our own due diligence and taking all possible measures at all times, we imagined that they were safe from the clear and present danger of COVID-19.”

Though a Muslim, El-Zakzaky spent his sixth consecutive December 25 in detention last year.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were arrested by security operatives on December 14, 2015, after a clash between his followers and officers of the Nigerian Army.

At least 500 Shiites were killed during the incident with no army officer charged for the crime ever since.

But, El-Zakzaky and Zeenat have remained in detention despite several court orders calling for their release.

They are both facing eight counts of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among others.

The government accused the IMN of not recognising the Nigerian constitution and authority. 

His prolonged detention has fuelled several protests by members of the Shiite movement in many Nigeria cities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights UPDATED: El-Zakzaky, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19, Need Urgent Medical Care
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM EXPOSED: How Police Plotted To Bury Ogbomoso #EndSARS Victims Without Autopsy
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus, Issues Safety Advisory
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
ACTIVISM I’m Being Cursed In Mosques Over My Involvement In #ENDSARS Protest, Activist, Aisha Yesufu Says
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Witness Low Turnout In Abuja, Partial Compliance With Protocols
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Government Extends NIN, SIM Linkage Deadline
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Fulani Man Shot At Me, Another Brought Out An Axe At Their Leader’s House – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Disregard Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum, Northern Elders Tell Herders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Kidnapped My Ex-boyfriend For N5m Ransom When He Refused To Marry Me —Female Kidnapper
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life Members Threatening Me, Mother Of Molested Schoolboy Claims, Calls Out Reno Omokri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo: Presidency Doesn't Know Meaning Of Forest Reserves –Gani Adams
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Arrives Home In Florida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Kano Singer, Discharges Teenager
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable, Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad