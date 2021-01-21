Government Extends NIN, SIM Linkage Deadline

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

The Nigerian government has extended the deadline for linking the National Identity Numbers to SIM registration database, the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, ALTON said it had received a formal confirmation from the Nigerian Communications Commission that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the extension of the deadline for subscribers with NIN to link it to their SIM registration data from January 19 to February 9, 2021.

“We want to thank the president for giving us more time to deliver on this all-important assignment of creating a credible national identity database for the country. We’re also grateful to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economic, Dr Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami, for his commitment to enabling digital economy," the association said in the statement jointly signed by its chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and publicity secretary, Damian Udeh.

It added, “To ensure that we utilize the extension period judiciously, we urge all telecom subscribers who have a NIN to link it to their SIM cards through available channels as soon as possible. Those who yet to enrol are advised to visit www.nimc.gov.ng for a list of enrolment centres close to them.’’
 

SaharaReporters, New York

