I Kidnapped My Ex-boyfriend For N5m Ransom When He Refused To Marry Me —Female Kidnapper

A 23-year-old lady, Maryam Mohammed, has said she kidnapped her ex-boyfriend who refused to marry her after years of courtship.

According to the Kano State Police Command, Maryam, who is popularly known as Hajiya, was arrested by police operatives at Jaba quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of the state while negotiating a ransom with the family of one of her captives on Tuesday, January 12.

She claimed to have been introduced to the crime by her uncle, one Hamza, after she had parted ways with her ex-lover.

“I was introduced to kidnapping by my uncle called Hamza from Butsa village, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State and the first person we kidnapped was my ex-boyfriend who refused to marry me despite my efforts to convince him (to do so) during our years of courtship,” Maryam said.

“After he had dumped me, my uncle asked me to bring him so that we could hold him until he paid before we would release him.

“When we kidnapped him, his family paid N5m to secure his freedom and out of that amount, I was given N800,000 with which I rented that house at Jaba quarters.”

Parading other suspects before newsmen, police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said investigation conducted by the police revealed that Maryam’s former husband, one Sani Ismail, was a notorious cattle rustler who was killed in Butsa village, Gusau LGA of Zamfara State while carting away rustled cows.

He said other members of the criminal gang include Sani Ibrahim, 35 and Shamsuddeen Suleiman, 21– both of Butsa village, Gusau LGA, Zamfara State.

The last member of the gang is one Ishaq Khalil, 32, of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Fagge LGA of Kano State.