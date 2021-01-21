Kwara Police Arrest Organiser Of Nude Party In Ilorin

The police boss, who said organisers of the party advertised the show on social media for prospective attendees for N20,000 per person, added that they planned to hold it in lounges, clubhouses and service apartments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a member of a gang planning to organise a nude party in selected places in Ilorin, the state capital.

Parading the suspect, Akinsola Babatunde, aka Mr White, in Ilorin on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, said credible intelligence on the gang's activities led to the arrest of the suspect at No. 16 Achimugu Street, Ilorin.

Tribune Online

Bagega stated, "The immoral and illegal action of Mr White and his accomplices contradict the COVID-19 protocols and promote crime and criminality.

"Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau attached to the command carried out a string operation involving tactical undercover and manoeuvre. We played along with them by posing as interested persons. We paid the advertised sum of N20,000 to a given bank account. With the other stakeholders' cooperation, we arrested the suspect while going to withdraw the money in the bank.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang; the one in custody will be charged as soon as investigation is completed."

Also paraded were two suspected kidnappers of four Turkish nationals rescued by the police in July 2019 at Gbugbu village in the Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The CP stated, "In a concerted effort by the men of the command and members of the community, four of the six gang members were arrested with an AK-47 rifle and the victims were rescued without the payment of ransom.

"The suspects being paraded today mentioned two others as members of their syndicate. We are searching for the two fleeing suspects."

SaharaReporters, New York

