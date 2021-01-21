Police Constable, Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Ondo

Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, who paraded the suspects, said David earlier stole an exhibit motorcycle at his duty post.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

A newly recruited Police Constable, David Friday, attached to Olofin Police Station in the Idanre Local Government Area, has been arrested for armed robbery.

David was arrested alongside a soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor.

Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, who paraded the suspects, said David earlier stole an exhibit motorcycle at his duty post.

Salami said, “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”

The soldier however denied involvement in the allegation, saying he stepped back at the scene of the incident.

Other suspects paraded were one Wasiu Lateef, who was alleged to have defiled a teenager in an uncompleted building in Lapanu village and a suspected teenage kidnapper, Bello Ali, who could not explain what he was doing in a forest between Uso and Ogbese.

Also, one Desmond Ikechukwu, who impersonating a soldier to intimidate members of the public, was also paraded.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Kidnapped My Ex-boyfriend For N5m Ransom When He Refused To Marry Me —Female Kidnapper
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Man Arrested For Selling Drugs In Thailand
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Notorious Cult Members Arrested In Adamawa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Seeks Justice After Abuja Market Vigilante Attacked Him With Machete
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officers, Kinsman Putting Pressure On Me To Withdraw Case Against My Husband Who Defiled Our 7-year-old Child
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Deported From India For Overstaying Their Visas
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Government Extends NIN, SIM Linkage Deadline
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Fulani Man Shot At Me, Another Brought Out An Axe At Their Leader’s House – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Disregard Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum, Northern Elders Tell Herders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Kidnapped My Ex-boyfriend For N5m Ransom When He Refused To Marry Me —Female Kidnapper
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life Members Threatening Me, Mother Of Molested Schoolboy Claims, Calls Out Reno Omokri
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo: Presidency Doesn't Know Meaning Of Forest Reserves –Gani Adams
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Arrives Home In Florida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Kano Singer, Discharges Teenager
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Seyi Makinde: The Making Of A New Traitor By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad