Police Constable, Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Ondo

A newly recruited Police Constable, David Friday, attached to Olofin Police Station in the Idanre Local Government Area, has been arrested for armed robbery.

David was arrested alongside a soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor.

Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, who paraded the suspects, said David earlier stole an exhibit motorcycle at his duty post.

Salami said, “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”

The soldier however denied involvement in the allegation, saying he stepped back at the scene of the incident.

Other suspects paraded were one Wasiu Lateef, who was alleged to have defiled a teenager in an uncompleted building in Lapanu village and a suspected teenage kidnapper, Bello Ali, who could not explain what he was doing in a forest between Uso and Ogbese.

Also, one Desmond Ikechukwu, who impersonating a soldier to intimidate members of the public, was also paraded.

