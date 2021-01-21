Restructuring Alone Will Not Help Us Except We Restructure Our Minds– Goodluck Jonathan

A former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said restructuring alone will not help solve the numerous problems bedevilling the country.



Jonathan made this statement while speaking at the 18th Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme: “Restructuring: Why? How?” held on Thursday in Abuja.

The former president, who is the chairman of the event, said the country must develop specific solutions to her problems.



“Discussion on restructuring will not help except we restructure our minds. Some of the challenges faced at the national level are still there at the state and local government levels….and sometimes even in our communities,” he said.



According to him, Nigerians have mutual suspicion towards one another, which must be eliminated to have a better Nigeria.



“We cannot restructure without solving issues that polarize us; nepotism, ethnic and religious differences and lack of patriotism,” he posited.



According to Jonathan, the concept of restructuring is not new.



He said Nigerians had been clamouring for restructuring since independence.



The former President said the regional government before the civil war was restructured to 12 states by Gen Yakubu Gowon.



“It was a great decision to save the country from disintegration after coming out of the civil war.”



Jonathan, who maintained that Nigeria must design a solution in line with her peculiar issues, referred to Ghana and Tanzania’s situations.



He said Tanzania, at a time, had to turn to a one-party system to build unity and put the country back on the path of development.



Jonathan quickly pointed out that he was not advocating for a unitary system of government in Nigeria, adding that federalism was still the best for the country.



He enjoined Nigerian leaders at all levels to encourage conversations that would promote nationalism.



“Let’s do our little best in our little corner to make the country great.



“The leaders and citizens should not lose hope in the nation as the future is bright,” Jonathan said.

