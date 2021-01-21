Vacation Order: Igboho's Planned Visit To Oyo Community On Friday Not To Fight Fulani, Says Aide

The media aide alleged that during Igboho's visit to the base of Fulani people in the bush, arms and ammunition were discovered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2021

Toyin Oladapo, media aide to Sunday Adeyemo, an agitator for Oodua Republic better known as Sunday Igboho, has said his principal's planned visit to Oyo community in Oyo State on Friday is not to fight Fulani people. 

In a phone conversation with SaharaReporters, Oladapo said Igboho had never ordered the Fulani out of villages but had simply urged them to leave the forests for the towns where their activities would be clear for all to see.

He said, "Igboho is going to Igangan tomorrow, where the Seriki Fulani himself stays but he's not going to fight them. He is going on a peace mission.

"He simply told them to leave the bushes and move to towns so people will see them and know what they do. There are about three checkpoints before the Seriki's palace, manned by Fulani men. Why?"

Oladapo, however, said Igboho warned the Fulani that they would be forced to leave the land if they refused to move to the towns as directed.

He said: "Igboho told the Fulani that if they would not leave the bush for the city, they should leave completely. These people carry out so many atrocities in the bush where people can't see them. He hasn't asked for too much but it seems the Seriki Fulani has connections and that's what is giving him confidence."

The media aide alleged that during Igboho's visit to the base of Fulani people in the bush, arms and ammunition were discovered. 

"When Igboho went there, they shot at him. Imagine if it was an ordinary person that was shot at?" he asked.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Emulate Akeredolu Before Fulani Herders Take Over Your Land — Borno Cleric Advises Southern Governors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Communities, Kill Traditional Ruler, Three Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity We Are Innocent, Kidnappers, Bandits Also Terrorise Us — Seriki Fulani Replies Igboho Over Vacation Order
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Over 500 Bandits Promise To Surrender In Kaduna After Peace Deal With Sheikh Gumi, Police Commissioner
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable, Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics How Fulani Man Shot At Me, Another Brought Out An Axe At Their Leader’s House – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Emulate Akeredolu Before Fulani Herders Take Over Your Land — Borno Cleric Advises Southern Governors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence Of Kano Singer, Discharges Teenager
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Communities, Kill Traditional Ruler, Three Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Disregard Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum, Northern Elders Tell Herders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
TRIBUTE Didi Adodo – Another Painful Eternal Exit By Denja Yaqub
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life: Show Proof I Threatened You And Get N100 Million, Reno Omokri Hits Back At Deborah Okezie
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad