Vacation Order: Igboho's Planned Visit To Oyo Community On Friday Not To Fight Fulani, Says Aide

Toyin Oladapo, media aide to Sunday Adeyemo, an agitator for Oodua Republic better known as Sunday Igboho, has said his principal's planned visit to Oyo community in Oyo State on Friday is not to fight Fulani people.

In a phone conversation with SaharaReporters, Oladapo said Igboho had never ordered the Fulani out of villages but had simply urged them to leave the forests for the towns where their activities would be clear for all to see.

He said, "Igboho is going to Igangan tomorrow, where the Seriki Fulani himself stays but he's not going to fight them. He is going on a peace mission.

"He simply told them to leave the bushes and move to towns so people will see them and know what they do. There are about three checkpoints before the Seriki's palace, manned by Fulani men. Why?"

Oladapo, however, said Igboho warned the Fulani that they would be forced to leave the land if they refused to move to the towns as directed.

He said: "Igboho told the Fulani that if they would not leave the bush for the city, they should leave completely. These people carry out so many atrocities in the bush where people can't see them. He hasn't asked for too much but it seems the Seriki Fulani has connections and that's what is giving him confidence."

The media aide alleged that during Igboho's visit to the base of Fulani people in the bush, arms and ammunition were discovered.

"When Igboho went there, they shot at him. Imagine if it was an ordinary person that was shot at?" he asked.