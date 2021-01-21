We Are Innocent, Kidnappers, Bandits Also Terrorise Us — Seriki Fulani Replies Igboho Over Vacation Order

Igboho had earlier warned of impending doom if the herders did not leave Ibarapa by Friday.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 21, 2021

Seriki of the Fulanis in Ibarapa, Oyo State, Saliu Abdukadir, has claimed the Fulanis are peaceful people who obey the government and not criminals.

He disclosed this in an interview with the BBC while responding to the Yoruba freedom fighter's vacation order, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, to herders in Oyo State.

Igboho had earlier warned of impending doom if the herders did not leave Ibarapa by Friday.

He claimed that the Fulani herders have more sophisticated weapons than the Western Nigeria Security Network's operatives, codenamed Amotekun.

Reacting to the order, the Seriki dismissed a claim that the Fulanis working with him are the kidnappers and murderers terrorising the area.

Buttressing his point, the monarch said he and his people are also victims of the attacks. 

He, however, admitted that some of the arrested kidnappers are indeed Fulanis.

He said, "When Igboho came here, his men were shooting, he broke this man's hand. I've been here for over 45 years (crying). 

"Truly, some of these kidnappers are Fulani, but when they arrest some and ask them where they had come from, they will say Zamfara, Kebbi. We are also victims. They take our cows and us; we just paid the ransom for one of our people."

He alleged that the Yoruba leaders had not looked inwards to solve insecurity in the state.

"What they are supposed to tackle is not yet tackled. At Igangan there, scavengers are plenty there, some of them are not scavengers but thieves.

"We don't go against the government; we do their bidding."

In an earlier report, Igboho had alleged that Fulani people in Ibarapa are killing people. 

He said, "Look at this Doctor Fatai, who went abroad for many years to work. He made his money, came back to his father's village in Igangan, built farms and employed people to work with him. Fulani people ruined the farm for him. He approached the Seriki of the Fulani that this ought not to be, and they tied him and butchered him.

"There are many others like that; the Fulani people killed and kidnapped some. The least they accept as ransom is N7 million, N10 million, N11 million on our soil. This hurts me. I said if I should keep quiet because it has not got to me or because I have those who are guarding me, how about people who do not have any form of protection?

"That was why I went there to ask the Seriki if this thing his men are doing is good. They have been living with us on our soil for years, and we accommodate them. I talked to the Seriki, and one of his men pointed a gun at me. I collected the gun. Another one brought out an axe; we collected it. Another one brought out another gun and shot at me. I told them I was not there to fight but to tell them that if they would not find a lasting solution to the problem of kidnapping and killing, they should leave our land."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack: Ondo Farmers, Forest Guards, Drivers Protest, Back Akeredolu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 500 Bandits Promise To Surrender In Kaduna After Peace Deal With Sheikh Gumi, Police Commissioner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity Deserves More Attention Than COVID-19, Bafarawa Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Gunmen In Hilux Vehicles Given To ‘Repentant’ Bandits In Zamfara Killed Senior Military Officer – Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 37 In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Government Extends NIN, SIM Linkage Deadline
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics How Fulani Man Shot At Me, Another Brought Out An Axe At Their Leader’s House – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics If We Continue To Wait For Buhari Government, Herdsmen Will Kill All Of US—Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Disregard Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum, Northern Elders Tell Herders
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I Kidnapped My Ex-boyfriend For N5m Ransom When He Refused To Marry Me —Female Kidnapper
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Deeper Life Members Threatening Me, Mother Of Molested Schoolboy Claims, Calls Out Reno Omokri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo: Presidency Doesn't Know Meaning Of Forest Reserves –Gani Adams
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Arrives Home In Florida
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Warn Nigerian Government Over Support For Fulani Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad