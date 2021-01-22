14 Nigerians, Others Held For Overstaying Their Visas In India

Acting on a tip-off on the presence of foreign nationals staying in the country without proper travel documents, a special team led by Senior Police Inspector, Rajendra Kamble, under the supervision of DCP (Zone III) Prashant Waghund, launched a combing operation in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara (east). The team arrested 16 suspects from KDM Apartments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner rounded-up sixteen people, including 14 Nigerian citizens for overstaying valid travel documents and expired visa in Nallasopara on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off on the presence of foreign nationals staying in the country without proper travel documents, a special team led by Senior Police Inspector, Rajendra Kamble, under the supervision of DCP (Zone III) Prashant Waghund, launched a combing operation in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara (east). The team arrested 16 suspects from KDM Apartments.

After the suspects failed to produce legitimate documents to justify their stay in the country, they were taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act, at the Tulinj police station, Freepressjournal reports.

"16 people have been taken into custody for illegally staying in the country. However, the owners and agents who provided accommodation to the foreign nationals without any verification will also be taken to task.

"While investigations were on to check their antecedents, the drive will continue until we flush out illegal immigrants staying in our jurisdiction," said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble.

Investigations revealed that 14 nationals were from various provinces in Nigeria while the other two hail from Uganda and Ivory Coast in West Africa.

Meanwhile, the accused have been remanded in police custody till Friday. Plans are underway to initiate their deportation.

The MBVV police have requested the civic administration of Vasai-Virar to demolish the illegal and rickety buildings in the region which have become a haven for the illegal immigrants. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: UK To Close All Travel Corridors Monday
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Travelled To Dubai
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Travel Nigerian Man Arrested In Thailand For Overstaying His 60-day Tourist Visa By Seven Years
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Banditry: Motorists Shun Ife-Ibadan Highway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ethiopia Nigerian Government Warns Citizens Of Carrying More Than $3,000 To Ethiopia
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Republican Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sex I Feel Sorry For You – Doyin Okupe’s Gay Son Hits Back At Critic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News I'm Hopeful God Will Intervene, Its A Spiritual Challenge—Doyin Okupe Reacts To Son's Gay Status
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Vacation Order: Igboho's Planned Visit To Oyo Community On Friday Not To Fight Fulani, Says Aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of "Repentant" Bandits Given Hilux Vehicles By Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Revealed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Biden Reverses Trump's Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Emulate Akeredolu Before Fulani Herders Take Over Your Land — Borno Cleric Advises Southern Governors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Again, Jega, Nwodo, Adebanjo Call For Restructured Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad