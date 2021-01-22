Bandits Kidnap Katsina Village Head, Injure Brother

Gun-wielding bandits on Friday morning attacked the Raddah community in the Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, and abducted its leader, Alhaji Kabir Umar.

The bandits reportedly stormed the community early Friday morning, injuring Umar’s younger brother, identified as Aminu in the thigh.

He’s currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Katsina.

According to The PUNCH, residents revealed that the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers around 2am in the morning and operated for hours.

The residents could not, however, say specifically the number of items stolen by the gunmen.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that “the gunmen arrived at the village around 2am and were shooting sporadically.

“They abducted our village head and wounded his younger brother in the thigh. But we cannot say exactly the number of items stolen or taken along with them as they kept on shooting during the operation and while they were leaving the community,” the source said.

The source added that the whereabouts of the village head was still unknown as of Friday morning.

The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident but failed to give details.

“It is true,” he said curtly on the phone.