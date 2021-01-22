Demand Justice For Slain Journalist, Alex Ogbu, Other Victims Of Extrajudicial Killings – Sowore Tells Nigerians

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has decried the prolonged delay in getting justice for slain journalist Alex Ogbu and the continuous violation of human rights in the country by security operatives.

He also called on Nigerians to join the clamour for justice for Ogbu and other victims of extrajudicial killings in the country.

He stated this on Thursday in Abuja while addressing the family, friends and members of a civil society group, who accompanied the wife of the deceased to court to demonstrate their solidarity with his family.

Sowore said, “The death of Alex Ogbu must be understood within the context of oppression and suppression of peaceful protests across the country of which I am a regular victim of.

“Alex Ogbu was killed while covering the Shiites protest on the 21st of January, 2020. Don't forget that the (Muhammadu) Buhari, regime killed over 1000 Shiites in one night. So, while we are talking about Alex Ogbu, we must not forget about the crimes against humanity that this government has perpetrated over the past six years that they've been in power, and it is within that context that we are in court today to ask for justice – not just on behalf of Alex Ogbu but on behalf of others.”

The human rights activist, in buttressing the continuous violation of citizens' right, alluded to his recent arrest and gunshot wounds inflicted on a group of persons awaiting trial for about seven years.

“We ask that Nigerians do not forget Alex Ogbu and daughter. And I want Nigerians to continue to rise and stand up wherever they are. We have a long way to go with long battles on our hands against the police, army, civil defence, customs but most importantly, against the chief herdsman in Aso Rock who doesn't believe in human rights and doesn't believe anyone should oppose his government. That is the battle on our hands,” he stated.

The matter which came up before Justice Peter Affen at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama was adjourned to February 18, 2020, for hearing.

Ogbu, a journalist with Regent Africa Times Magazine, was shot in the head by the anti-riot police unit of FCT Police Command on January 21, 2020 while covering a peaceful protest of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as the Shiites, at the Berger Roundabout in Abuja.

SaharaReporters, New York

