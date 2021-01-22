Governor Sule Meets Buhari, Says Boko Haram Regrouping In Nasarawa

He said the group was part of the elements fuelling the security challenges in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State has raised the alarm over the activities of the terror group, Boko Haram, in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Friday while briefing State House reporters after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sule added that members of the terror group, who were dislodged from a location along the Abuja/Nasarawa borders last year, had regrouped along the Nasarawa/Benue borders, wreaking new forms of havoc.

He said their membership was confirmed by those arrested, expressing confidence that action would be taken to curtail the menace, having briefed the President on the situation.

