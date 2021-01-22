I Lost My Sight After SARS Torture 11 Years Ago, Man Tells Rivers Panel

He said nine surgeries were carried out on both eyes in Nigeria and India without any luck.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

A man, Nwaokoro Nicholas, has alleged that he lost his sight 11 years ago after operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad beat him to a pulp near the Olu Obasanjo Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the PUNCH reports. 

Nicholas, who testified before the Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (retd.)-led Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into police brutality and related offences, said trouble started when he parked his bus behind a SARS operational vehicle at the police station.

He stated, “As I came out of the police station, I walked straight to where I parked my bus beside a SARS vehicle. As I made to enter the bus, the policemen came after me, there was bashing everywhere.

“Some of them hit their rifles on my back. One other person hit me in the face. I couldn’t see again. Later, the policemen from the police station rescued me.”

Nicholas demanded N8m as compensation to enable him to go for further treatment.

