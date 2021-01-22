Igboho Dares Makinde, Visits Oyo Communities To Monitor Vacation Order

Igboho alleged that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had not brought anything good to the people of the South-West except social vices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Sunday Adeyemo, an agitator for Oodua Republic, better known as Sunday Igboho, has visited some Oyo communities to confirm compliance of Fulani people with the vacation order he gave last Thursday. 

Igboho had given Fulani herdsmen, largely blamed for the growing cases of killing and kidnapping in southwestern Nigerian, a seven-day ultimatum to leave all the forests in Ibarapa area.

Speaking with SaharaReporters early Friday morning, he affirmed his decision to visit the communities despite the threats by the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, to arrest him.

In a video shared online, Igboho was well received during his visit to the Igangan community as scores of people converged for his reception.

The people were seen jubilating; dancing and singing. 

Addressing the people, Igboho said, "The Fulani have gone, we have sent them out of our land and they cannot come back again. Kidnappers cannot rule over us, they can't take over our land from us. It belongs to us; they should stop threatening. 

"Those who live with us peacefully; we are not fighting them but how will a visitor claim one's house from him. If you live with us in peace, we have no problem with you but if you decide to kidnap and kill us, we don't want you here. I assure Yoruba people, particularly those in Oyo State, that there is no danger.

"This one we have started here in Oyo State will not end here. We are going to other parts of the South-West. Tell Fulani herdsmen in Ekiti State, Ondo State and Osun States; in fact, in all South-West states that they should get ready for us because we are coming."

In an interview with SaharaReporters on Friday, Igboho had alleged that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had not brought anything good to the people of the South-West except social vices.

Igboho, therefore, called on the president to take the Fulani out of Yorubaland.

"Buhari should come and evacuate his people from our land, we don't want them again. They are just punishing the youths; they have turned us to nothing, why? The educated youth don't have jobs, nothing, the gain now is to kill and kidnap us. We are still on the unemployment issue, we have accepted our fate, should we not be in peace and enjoy security again? It's enough,” he said.

