Katsina Police Arrest Four Gay Men For Allegedly Raping Underage Boys

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested four suspected rapists for sodomising five boys between the ages of six and ten.

Spokesperson for the command, Isah Gambo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Gambo said three suspects, Auwal Hamza, Suleman Abubakar and Abubakar Buhari, all of Kofar Quarters lured four boys into an uncompleted building and had anal intercourse with them.

"On 11/01/2021 at about 2220hrs, (1) Rafa’atu Aminu ‘female’ (2) Aisha Abdullahi ‘female’ (3) Binta Aminu ‘female’ and (4) Maryam Aminu ‘female’ all of Kofar Sauri Quarters, Katsina, reported against (1) Auwal Hamza, ‘male’, aged 20; (2) Suleman Abubakar, ‘male’, aged 17; and (3) Abubakar Buhari ‘male’ aged 19, all of Kofar Sauri Quarters Katsina, that they criminally conspired and lured their children (1) Yusuf Isma’ila, ‘male’, 10 years old; (2) Mohammed Aminu, ‘male’, 8 years old; (3) Umar Aminu, ‘male’, 8 years old and (4) Abdullahi Aminu, ‘male’, 9 years old, all of same address into an uncompleted building and had anal intercourse with them against the order of nature. Investigation is ongoing," he stated.

The police spokesperson added that a 25-year-old man, Sada Abdullahi, was caught allegedly sodomising his neighbour's 6-year-old boy inside an uncompleted building in Guza, Rimi Local Government Area.

He added, “On 10/01/2021, at about 12:00hrs, one Sada Abdullahi, ‘male’ of Guza, Rimi LGA of Katsina State reported at the Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters against one Isyaku Sani, ‘male,’ aged 25 of the same address was caught in an uncompleted building in Guza village having unlawful carnal knowledge of his son, one Umar Sada, ‘male’, aged 6 against the order of nature. Investigation is ongoing."

On January 7, 2014, Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill into law. It prohibits marriage between persons of the same sex. The law also forbids any cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners and bans any “public show of same sex amorous relationship.”

It imposes a 10-year prison sentence on anyone who “registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies and organisation” or “supports” the activities of such organisations. Punishments are severe, ranging from 10 to 14 years in prison.