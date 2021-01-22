N544million Grass-Cutting Scandal: Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal

The witness informed that Josmon Technologies Limited was awarded the grass-cutting contract in March 2016 for the first phase of the contract at N272.4 million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Jabi has admitted more exhibits in evidence against a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal.

Trial Justice, Charles Agbaza, on Thursday admitted the exhibits which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, tendered through its second witness, Mr Hamza Buwai.

The former SGF is answering to 10 counts the EFCC entered against him and however pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution alleged that the charge is bordering on diversion of funds, criminal conspiracy and official corruption before Justice Charles Agbaza, on November 30, 2020, following the demise of Justice Jude Okeke, the previous trial judge.

According to Vanguard, it will be recalled that Lawal is standing trial alongside his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited; an employee of the company, Suleiman Abubakar; Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday; and the two companies: Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited.

At the resumed proceedings in the case on Thursday, the PW-2, Mr Buwai told the court that the Documents received for approval from the Permanent Secretary Special Services in the Office of the SGF, Rholavision, was paid twice at 50 per cent each.

The documents he listed include: award letter, acceptance letter, contract agreement, Bureau for Public Procurement certificate, Pencom certificate.

The witness noted that contracts awarded for Josmon was given on the 22 August, 2016 and contract awarded for Rholavision Engineering Limited was given on the 4 March 2016. Offem Uket, prosecution counsel, urged the court to admit the documents in evidence.

With no objection from the defence counsel, the judge admitted the documents as exhibits 1 to 7.

Buwai further said that Rholavision Engineering Limited was not approved for consultancy job in the second phase of the grass-cutting contract awarded to Josmon Technologies Limited.

According to him, the company was not paid for the second phase contract, having not been approved for consultancy service.

The witness further told the court that consultancy contract was awarded to Rholavision in the first phase of the contract on January 14, 2016, adding that the company was paid 2.5 per cent of the total contract sum.

The PW-2 informed that Rholavision’s total payment for each payment was N3,505,758.40 but was paid on each occasion the sum of N2,155,182.54 after deduction of five per cent each of value-added tax and withholding tax.

The witness informed that Josmon Technologies Limited was awarded the grass-cutting contract in March 2016 for the first phase of the contract at N272.4 million.

He added that the first phase was paid for twice at N203.357 million and N20.687 million respectively, after the deduction of VAT and withholding tax. The matter was adjourned till February 17, 2021, for cross-examination.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Smuggler Who Swallowed Over 90 Packages Of Cocaine Imprisoned In UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Policemen Arrested For Extorting N70,000 From 16-yr-old Student
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters with 12 Cars In Osun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Motorcyclist Allegedly Kills Girlfriend In Delta ‘For Texting Another Man’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable, Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Katsina Police Arrest Four Gay Men For Allegedly Raping Underage Boys
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sex I Feel Sorry For You – Doyin Okupe’s Gay Son Hits Back At Critic
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Dares Makinde, Visits Oyo Communities To Monitor Vacation Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News I'm Hopeful God Will Intervene, Its A Spiritual Challenge—Doyin Okupe Reacts To Son's Gay Status
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education AMCON Detains 344 Enugu Female Students, Seals School
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Governor Sule Meets Buhari, Says Boko Haram Regrouping In Nasarawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Smuggler Who Swallowed Over 90 Packages Of Cocaine Imprisoned In UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Treat People Causing Ethnic Tension In Oyo As Criminals, Makinde Orders Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Auctioning Of 88 Impounded Cars For Peanuts By Lagos Government Is Wickedness – Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad