Nigerian Man Specialising In Voice-changing Apps Arrested For Cybercrime In India

Police sources said that Francis Emeka was in a relationship with a woman from Ranchi, Jharkhand, who is also being investigated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Francis Emeka Duruobai, 37, a Nigerian national, arrested for being involved in cyber-crime, was trapping people using female voice-changing mobile applications to lure them with gifts.

Google/cybercrime

Sources said three years back, Francis married a woman, and the couple has a child. 

Police sources said that the woman from Ranchi was living with the couple in their rented accommodation in Greater Noida. She managed to escape days before the Chandigarh Police raided the accused's rented accommodation. 

Francis had duped a man from Sector 21 of Rs 14.63 lakh, posing as a woman from the U.K. in 2020.

"Various ATM cards of different bank accounts, in which the victim had deposited the money in various instalments, were recovered from the possession of Francis. 

"He has accepted his involvement in the crime. We have evidence of more people involved in the crime. He disclosed his links with a woman from Ranchi. We are investigating all his disclosures," said Inspector Devinder Singh, from the cyber-crime cell.

On Tuesday, Francis was arrested and was remanded in four-day police custody on Wednesday. 

A cyber cell team of S.I. Sunil Kumar, head constable Bahadur Lal, was stationed in Noida for last fortnight searching for accused Francis.

One Sandisk Pendrive, 14 mobile phones, sim cards, one H.P. laptop, seven debit cards, and three bank passbooks were recovered from him, the police said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

