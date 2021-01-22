Treat People Causing Ethnic Tension In Oyo As Criminals, Makinde Orders Police

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has asked the newly posted Commissioner of Police in Oyo, CP Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest and treat those people igniting ethnic tension in the state as criminals.

Makinde stated this on Friday when Onadeko paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to Vanguard, the governor noted that any attempt to fuel ethnic tension that threatens the existence of Nigeria under any guise would not be tolerated by his administration.

He said his government was not against any ethnic group, but was determined to flush out criminal elements anywhere in the state. He stressed that the Hausa/Fulani ethnic group residing in the state was not his government’s target, but hoodlums, bandits, irrespective of their tribe and religion.

“For people stoking ethnic tension, they are criminals and once you get them, they should be arrested and treated like common criminals.”

“For this administration, the major pillar for us is secure because we know that all the good things we want to do economically won’t be possible in an atmosphere of chaos and insecurity.

“So, when people say things that are not lawful and within the spirit of Nigeria’s constitution, it is not acceptable here.

“And they cannot hide under being people protecting Yoruba interest to perpetuate chaos in the state,” he said.

Makinde reiterated that security remained one of the pillars of his administration, noting that all the good policies of his administration could not be actualised in an atmosphere of chaos and insecurity.

He promised to give maximum support to the police and other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives, property and economic prosperity of the state.

Makinde called for more synergy between the police and the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun.

He noted that those who demonised Amotekun were the ones issuing an ultimatum to certain ethnic nationalities to vacate the state. The governor welcomed the new police boss and assured the CP of his support in tackling insecurity in the state.

“We won’t make the job difficult. We will be sincere, open and support you,” he added.