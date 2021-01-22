Troops Killed Five Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – Defence Headquarters

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed five Boko Haram terrorists and injured others at Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Onyeuko said the latest encounter with the terrorists occurred on Wednesday at Abbagajiri.

The statement read, “The troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Equipment recovered from the insurgents included one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy (PKT) Gun, three AK-47 rifles, four extra AK-47 rifle magazines and a vulcanising Machine.

“Other items captured and destroyed included foodstuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials, including the criminals’ hideouts, clothing.

“The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North-East.”