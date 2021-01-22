We’re Suffering In Saudi Jail, Bring Us Home – Nigerians Detained Over Expired Visas

In a viral video, the inmates could be heard pleading with the Nigerian government to bring them home like other countries had taken their citizens home.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2021

Nigerians detained in a Saudi Arabia prison over expired visas have cried out, saying their detention has run into months.

In a viral video, the inmates could be heard pleading with the Nigerian government to bring them home like other countries had taken their citizens home.

According to them, Saudi Arabian laws only allow for them to be detained for about two weeks after which they get deported.

However, in their own case, some have been kept there for about six to seven months without proper care.

They alleged that their conditions were very poor.

Despite the pandemic, the video reveals that they are in an overcrowded room where body contact cannot be avoided.

In a related development, two Nigerians were deported from India for overstaying their visas, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the Dwarka Police said the two Nigerians and a Sudanese, were arrested by police from Uttam Nagar during patrol duty.

The trio were found living in India without valid visas and passports.

The two Nigerians were among ten Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6.

When the police team asked the Nigerians to show their visas and passports, they failed to produce them.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Santosh Kumr Meena, who confirmed the development, described their action as a gross violation of the Indian visa norms.

"Their visas have also expired but they are continuously staying in India which is a gross violation of the Indian visa norms. They have not provided any suitable reason and supportive documents for their overstay in India," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sex I Feel Sorry For You – Doyin Okupe’s Gay Son Hits Back At Critic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Republican Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Fumes As Local Vigilantes Kill Two Fulani Herdsmen, Asks Police To Summon Emir
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Jega, Nwodo, Adebanjo Call For Restructured Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sex I Feel Sorry For You – Doyin Okupe’s Gay Son Hits Back At Critic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Republican Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News I'm Hopeful God Will Intervene, Its A Spiritual Challenge—Doyin Okupe Reacts To Son's Gay Status
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Former Inspector General of the Police, Gambo Jimeta Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Ibaraba To Ensure No Fulani Kidnapper Is Left After Ultimatum Expiration – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Fumes As Local Vigilantes Kill Two Fulani Herdsmen, Asks Police To Summon Emir
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Family Petitions Police IG Over Mysterious Disappearance Of Daughter At Delta Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Jega, Nwodo, Adebanjo Call For Restructured Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Vacation Order: Igboho's Planned Visit To Oyo Community On Friday Not To Fight Fulani, Says Aide
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
United States of America President Biden Speaks On Letter Left By Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How We Recovered Missing Public Equipment From Okorocha's Warehouse — Imo Govt
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad