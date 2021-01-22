We’re Suffering In Saudi Jail, Bring Us Home – Nigerians Detained Over Expired Visas

Nigerians detained in a Saudi Arabia prison over expired visas have cried out, saying their detention has run into months.

In a viral video, the inmates could be heard pleading with the Nigerian government to bring them home like other countries had taken their citizens home.

According to them, Saudi Arabian laws only allow for them to be detained for about two weeks after which they get deported.

However, in their own case, some have been kept there for about six to seven months without proper care.

They alleged that their conditions were very poor.

Despite the pandemic, the video reveals that they are in an overcrowded room where body contact cannot be avoided.

In a related development, two Nigerians were deported from India for overstaying their visas, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the Dwarka Police said the two Nigerians and a Sudanese, were arrested by police from Uttam Nagar during patrol duty.

The trio were found living in India without valid visas and passports.

The two Nigerians were among ten Nigerian nationals picked up by the police from Uttam Nagar in Dwarka district on Wednesday, January 6.

When the police team asked the Nigerians to show their visas and passports, they failed to produce them.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Santosh Kumr Meena, who confirmed the development, described their action as a gross violation of the Indian visa norms.

"Their visas have also expired but they are continuously staying in India which is a gross violation of the Indian visa norms. They have not provided any suitable reason and supportive documents for their overstay in India," he said.