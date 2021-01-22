Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old school leaver, Peter Nwoke, for allegedly leaking a ‘sex video’ of Chief Willie Amadi, an appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari, in a room with two girls.

In the video, Amadi, a lawyer and Federal Commissioner, Imo State Office of the Public Complaints Commission, was seen videoing himself in the 12-second sex tape which captured his image and those girls, suggesting they had a threesome.

Orlando Ikeokwu, spokesman for the state police command, confirmed Nwoke’s arrest to SaharaReporters on Friday.

“The matter has been investigated and charged to court,” he said.

Meanwhile, a charge sheet (No: MCI/2C/2021) filed by the police at the Imo State Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Umundugba, Isu Local Government Area of the state said Nwoke in his statement, confirmed leaking the video.

“I asked him to come to Umuogbor Isuobishi, Isunjaba in Isu LGA to collect the phone and he came, collected and gave me N40, 000. Before then, I had transferred some information from his phone to mine which included pictures he took in a swimming pool,” the charge sheet quoted Nwoke as saying.

“When he left, greed and the devil came into me. I thought I should make more money from him seeing his car and realising that he is a big man, I decided to superimpose one of his pictures on a background with a sex scene to force him to negotiate settlement with me.

“When I called him several times, and he did not answer my calls, I became angry and decided to send the pictures out through the Internet.

“Three days after, I was at a joint with some people, when the police arrested me and I was taken to court. I confessed to the act at the police station because I did not know that what I did would bring such a big problem to me.”

Sources told our correspondent that the video first leaked on WhatsApp before it was later uploaded on YouTube.

YouTube later removed the video for having violated its ‘Terms of Service’.