Boko Haram Fighters Kill Nine Soldiers In Nasarawa

The slain soldiers were led to the forest by an officer Felix Kura, an indigene of Benue State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

Boko Haram fighters have killed nine soldiers in the Doma area of Nasarawa State. The soldiers were sent on a rescue operation in a forest along Mararaba-Udege road in the state, linking Otukpo Oweto in Benue State.

The slain soldiers were led to the forest by an officer Felix Kura, an indigene of Benue State.

Boko Haram TerroristsBoko Haram Google

According to TheNation, the slain officers were on a mission to dislodge the Boko Haram terrorists from the forest who kidnapped some indigenes of the state and held them captive.

The operation led to about five Boko Haram terrorists' death before they were overpowered by the terrorists whose weapons, it was gathered, were more sophisticated than those used by the soldiers.

According to reports, the slain soldiers were from the 177 Guards Battalion, Shitu Barracks in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

"As soon as they ran into the ambush and they realised they were being overpowered, Kura was said to have told his colleagues to escape.

"The authorities of the 117 Guards Battalion have informed the families of the slain soldiers of their fate, and a signal has been sent to the headquarters," a source said.

A source in the barracks said, "We lost nine soldiers in that mission and not seven, it is quite unfortunate but that is the supreme price of a military officer.

"We are currently collaborating with Four Special Forces Command of the Nigerian military headquarters in Doma LGA of the state to reinforce and launch a reprisal; we are not giving up. We must overrun them and make sure we dislodge them completely."

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had on Friday raised the alarm over the terror group's activities, Boko Haram in the state.

After a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he had told State House Correspondents that Boko Haram fighters were regrouping in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity "When Will You Order Arrest Of Herdsmen Terrorising South-West?" Nigerians Tackle IGP, Presidency Over Igboho's Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Miyetti Allah Cautions Oyo Youths, Says Banditry, Kidnapping Are National Problems
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Escort Herdsmen To Ogun Villages, Torture Residents For Rejecting Herders
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity "When Will You Order Arrest Of Herdsmen Terrorising South-West?" Nigerians Tackle IGP, Presidency Over Igboho's Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere To ACF: North Didn’t Show Remorse When Herdsmen Were Killing Yoruba
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Miyetti Allah Cautions Oyo Youths, Says Banditry, Kidnapping Are National Problems
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Borno First-class Monarch, Shehu Of Dikwa Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad