Borno First-class Monarch, Shehu Of Dikwa Is Dead

SaharaReporters gathered that the monarch died in the early hours of Saturday at a private hospital in Abuja after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

The Shehu of Dikwa, Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Shehu Masta II El-Kanemi, is dead.

The late monarch’s funeral prayers are expected to hold at Shehu Palace in Maiduguri on Saturday.

This is the third in the series of high-profile deaths in Borno State within short intervals, after those of Shehu of Bama and Emir of Biu in 2020.

Former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff appointed the late El-Kanemi in 2010 as Shehu of the newly created Dikwa Emirate.

That appointment split the 100 years old Dikwa Emirate into two: Bama and Dikwa Emirates. The old Dikwa Emirate was made up of four local government areas: Bama, Ngala, Dikwa and Kala- Balge with 24 districts with the palace in Bama town.

The new Dikwa Emirate now has three local government areas: Ngala, Dikwa and Kala-Balge with 12 districts while Bama Emirate now has one local government area with 12 districts.

