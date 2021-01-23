Borno First-class Monarch, Shehu Of Dikwa Is Dead

The Shehu of Dikwa, Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Shehu Masta II El-Kanemi, is dead.

SaharaReporters gathered that the monarch died in the early hours of Saturday at a private hospital in Abuja after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

The late monarch’s funeral prayers are expected to hold at Shehu Palace in Maiduguri on Saturday.

This is the third in the series of high-profile deaths in Borno State within short intervals, after those of Shehu of Bama and Emir of Biu in 2020.

Former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff appointed the late El-Kanemi in 2010 as Shehu of the newly created Dikwa Emirate.

That appointment split the 100 years old Dikwa Emirate into two: Bama and Dikwa Emirates. The old Dikwa Emirate was made up of four local government areas: Bama, Ngala, Dikwa and Kala- Balge with 24 districts with the palace in Bama town.

The new Dikwa Emirate now has three local government areas: Ngala, Dikwa and Kala-Balge with 12 districts while Bama Emirate now has one local government area with 12 districts.