Don't Rely On Government To Defend Your Territories, Kanu Tells S'West Youths

He advised them not to rely on their governors because, like the South East and South-South governors, they will not protect them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has told Yoruba youths that the security of their lives and property, including those of their parents is their responsibility.

He advised them not to rely on their governors because, like the South East and South-South governors, they will not protect them. 

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement by the group's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu reminded the Yoruba youths that southwest governors did nothing when herdsmen kidnapped and killed a Yoruba leader, Pa Fasoranti's daughter on Yoruba soil. 

He noted that the southwest governors, particularly the Ondo State governor, cannot sustain any stand against killer herdsmen activities, suspected to be Fulanis because they belong almost to a political party.

Kanu urged the youth to rise to the occasion like the Eastern youths have done with Eastern Security Network, ESN, and take their destiny in their hands. 

Kanu warned the youth that any attempt to compromise would end the Yoruba nation. 

The statement read in part, "Somehow I knew he didn't have the guts to withstand their Caliphate masters. His resistance didn't last long, did it? Like his Eastern counterparts, he has capitulated. Which one is herdsmen permit? Do you mean you have government licensed terrorists operating in Yoruba forests? 

"No wonder Pa Fasoranti's daughter was murdered on Yoruba soil by these licensed killers in Yorubaland and the South West governors did nothing. Everybody knows Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders in Nigeria are the dreaded killer bandits and terrorists, raping, kidnapping, and pillaging our indigenous communities. Only God knows what they have promised this governor or perhaps the media heat from the caliphate is too much for him to bear. 

"My Yoruba folks, especially the youths, please learn something from Eastern Security Network. Defend your land and forests yourselves with your lives. If you surrender your future to these unstable politicians, your children and those unborn will be slaves forever. 

"If in doubt, look at what became of the once-great Hausa race. Today Fulani oligarchs have reduced them to nothing, absolutely nothing. A once proud, tolerant, loving, and technologically advanced race like the Hausa is now a shadow of itself because they made the same mistakes Yoruba youths are about to make today. 

"Sokoto was once a thriving Hausa city called Gobir until Fulanis from Sene-Gambia asked and were given permission to graze their cattle in their bushes. Before they realised what was happening, their land was taken over and renamed before their eyes. Yoruba wake up and stand your ground. If you compromise now, you are finished."

SaharaReporters, New York

