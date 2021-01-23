Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that it will be dangerous and counter-productive for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to arrest or kill a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho.

Fani-Kayode added that Igboho had the backing of the Yoruba leaders and nation and the best step to handle the crisis was for the Federal Government to identify, arrest and prosecute the killer herdsmen terrorising the South-West communities and villages.

On Twitter, the former minister stated, “It would be dangerous, reckless and counter-productive for Buhari to arrest or kill Sunday Igboho; when the Northern youths demanded that Igbos should leave the north, no one was arrested. Why should Sunday be arrested or killed for asking killer Fulani herdsmen to vacate the South-West?

“I advise the Federal Government to tread softly because Sunday has the full support of the Yoruba nation because he has spoken for the people. Kill him and you make him a martyr for Oduduwa, arrest him and you make him the greatest hero of the Yoruba since independence.

“The way to solve the problem is to arrest the herdsmen that kill and kidnap our people in the South-West and not to arrest or kill those that are standing up and speaking for their victims. Sunday did not ask for all Fulani to leave the South-West. He asked for the killers, terrorists and kidnappers among them to leave Ibarapa and the Yoruba people love him for it.

“Is that a crime? As long as he maintains the peace and does not indulge in or encourage any violence, I do not see what he has done wrong. Sunday Igboho who had stood up against wickedness, injustice and apartheid in our land when other Yoruba leaders were too timid to stand.”

Igboho had during the week visited the Ibarapa communities and spoken against the vicious Fulani herdsmen attacks ravaging the areas.

