INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

Emmanuel Agonsi, the plaintiff, wrote a letter to the CCB, seeking the INEC chairman’s asset declaration form as well as that of his unmarried adult children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging to Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. 

According to the Cable, Emmanuel Agonsi, the plaintiff, wrote a letter to the CCB, seeking the INEC chairman’s asset declaration form as well as that of his unmarried adult children.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu Getty Images

In an ex parte motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021, the plaintiff through his counsel E. C. Muokwudo, prayed the court to direct the CCB to produce the certified true copies (CTC) of the asset declaration forms.

Agonsi wants details of Yakubu’s assets between 2007 and 2012 when he held office as executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and as INEC chairman between 2015 and 2020.

He also asked the court to order the CCB to furnish him with information about all the properties, assets and liabilities of Yakubu’s unmarried adult children submitted to the CCB for the period covered.

The plaintiff further prayed the court to declare that the refusal of CCB to respond or comply with his request is unlawful. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React As Okupe Slams Son For Being Gay
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React As Okupe Slams Son For Being Gay
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere To ACF: North Didn’t Show Remorse When Herdsmen Were Killing Yoruba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity "When Will You Order Arrest Of Herdsmen Terrorising South-West?" Nigerians Tackle IGP, Presidency Over Igboho's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad