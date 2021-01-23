Miyetti Allah Cautions Oyo Youths, Says Banditry, Kidnapping Are National Problems

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has said that banditry and kidnapping are national problems, adding that the security agencies must be allowed to deal with them, and not people taking laws into their own hands.

The Miyetti Allah National Secretary, Baba Usman, stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters on Saturday while reacting to the violence against the Fulani community in Igangan, Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Friday evening when the Seriki Fulani’s house and property were destroyed.

The Secretary-General, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mr Usman Baba-Ngelzerma

Usman described the action as “condemnable” saying the regional security outfits should work in tandem with the existing security agencies.

Violence had erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa, on Friday. The Seriki Fulani told SaharaReporters in an interview that he, his wives and children were sent out of the settlement. He added that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

A popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, who was widely rumoured to be behind the attack, had dissociated himself and his supporters from the incident, saying some aggrieved indigenes carried out the violence.

The Miyetti Allah in its reaction on Saturday said the action was worrisome and condemnable.

Usman said, “We just heard what happened and we are trying to find out what are the causes of all these things. his is an act of taking the law into one’s hands. This is what should be allowed for security personnel to handle appropriately.

“Whenever there is an establishment of security outfits, whether in the north or south, we always advise that these outfits work together with the security agencies. The issue of this banditry and kidnaping is everywhere in the country. Didn’t you see what is happening in Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina? We believe the security (forces) are doing their best in trying to stop this.

“What is taking place in Oyo is condemnable. We always say that the law should take its course.”