Soldiers Escort Herdsmen To Ogun Villages, Torture Residents For Rejecting Herders

The soldiers' action has forced traditional rulers and monarchs in the affected communities to write a save-our-soul petition to the Nigerian Army authorities demanding protection from the harassment of soldiers and herdsmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

There is tension in the Ketu-speaking villages in the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State after soldiers escorted herdsmen to graze in the communities, and brutalised some residents in defence of the herders.

The soldiers' action has forced traditional rulers and monarchs in the affected communities to write a save-our-soul petition to the Nigerian Army authorities demanding protection from the harassment of soldiers and herdsmen.

TheNation

According to The Nation, one of the victims is Seye Mulero, who was severely injured in Ubeku village in Yewa North and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The herdsmen, who had left the village after the villagers rejected their continued presence, suddenly resurfaced at about 2 pm on December 19, 2020, with a handful of soldiers from the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta.

The soldiers headed straight for the palace of the community's traditional ruler, Chief Olaleye Adigun, calling out the villagers and warning them against preventing the evicted herdsmen from returning to the village.

In the middle of this strange encounter, Mulero told the soldiers that the herders would not be allowed to remain in the community because of their brutal killing of residents and the destruction of their farmlands in recent times.

Mulero said, "Everyone was frightened by the action and utterances of the soldiers, but I summoned the courage to tell them how a Geography teacher Mr. Yomi Akinola and two students of Community High School, Ibeku, among others, were killed by the herdsmen while our women were raped and killed on their ways to the farm."

But Mulero and Ubeku village were not the only person and area that tasted the bile of the soldiers who escorted the herdsmen in a military patrol van from one village to another. Innocent indigenes of Iselu, Ibeku, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa and other villages were also harassed and assaulted by the soldiers at the instance of the herdsmen.

TheNation

After leaving Ubeku, the herders and the complicit soldiers moved to neighbouring Asa, where they reenacted the Ubeku scenario, causing the hapless villagers to panic.

At Asa, the herders sighted Mulero's brother, Gabriel Mulero, accusing him of being among the crowd that jeered them after his brother was beaten up.

There and then, the soldiers seized the young man, giving him some deafening slaps and kicking him mercilessly before whisking him away to a neighbouring village, Agbon-Ojodu, where they dropped him off after elders of the community pleaded for his release.

Worried by the development, monarchs of the affected communities petitioned the Nigeria Army over alleged connivance of its men with herdsmen to assault and harass villagers.

The monarchs are the Oniggua of Iggualand, Oba Micheal Adeleye Dosumu; the Eselu of Iseluland, Oba Akintunde Ebenezer Akinyemi; and the Alademeso of Igan Alade, Oba Gabriel Olukunle Olalowo.

The petition titled 'matter of urgency' dated January 7, 2021, signed by their lawyer, Mr. Olaoluwa Folalu, was addressed to the Brigade Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Soldiers Resigned To Join Kanu’s Eastern Network – Military Sources
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President Jonathan For Creating Parody Twitter Account Denied Access To Lawyer After Coronavirus Report
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Military Troops Killed Five Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Accuse Army Commander In Adamawa Of Making Life Difficult For Them And Family Members
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: I'm In Hiding, Says Nigerian Journalist Soyombo As Security Agents Hunt For Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Governors Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Planning Anti-People Toll Fees In Lagos, Ogun-Barrister Ogunlana Warns
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React As Okupe Slams Son For Being Gay
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Auctioning Of 88 Impounded Cars For Peanuts By Lagos Government Is Wickedness – Nigerians
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four Policemen Arrested For Extorting N70,000 From 16-yr-old Student
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Rely On Government To Defend Your Territories, Kanu Tells S'West Youths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: ACF Demands Arrest Of Oyo Violence Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad