We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho

Igboho, speaking through his Personal Assistant, Salami Oladapo, told SaharaReporters that the activist spent only about two hours in the town, on the instruction of the police and the soldiers, who were briefed on Igboho’s coming.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has said he and his men are not behind the burning of the house and property of the Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying the indigenes of the settlement were responsible.

Igboho, speaking through his Personal Assistant, Salami Oladapo, told SaharaReporters that the activist spent only about two hours in the town, on the instruction of the police and the soldiers, who were briefed on Igboho’s coming.

Violence had erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa, on Friday in the Fulani community, during which the houses and property of the Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt.

Abdulkadir had told SaharaReporters that he, his wives and children were sent out of the settlement, adding that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

The Seriki had fled the community with his family, as aggrieved youths put fire to the settlement.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Igboho’s P.A, Oladapo, said his principal nor his supporters were responsible for the arson.

He said, “We were not the ones who did that. It was after we left; the boys know one another. They said they could not go with us, because the Fulani could attack them. So, they entered the settlement through a forest. They are not part of us. They are the indigenes. It was not Sunday Igboho’s men.

“They burnt the house after we left. Nobody can say they saw us at the scene of the event. The police Area Commander followed us when we had the town hall meeting in the area. The Fulani cannot just be raping and kidnapping our people.”

Earlier, the Arewa Consultative Forum had decried the violence on the Fulani community, saying “It is a dangerous trend.”

See Also Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

“If there are reprisal killings, and there are many Yoruba in the North, as you know, then this country will no longer exist as it happened in 1966 when a fake report went out that northerners were being killed in the East. That was why the reprisals killings of the Igbo in the North took the dimension it took.

“After some time, it was discovered that no single northerner was killed in the east. But then the damage had been done. We fought a civil war and over two million persons were killed. So this is a very dangerous dimension. I don’t know what could have caused it. I have not seen the report,” the forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Herdsmen: ACF Demands Arrest Of Oyo Violence Perpetrators
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React As Okupe Slams Son For Being Gay
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Auctioning Of 88 Impounded Cars For Peanuts By Lagos Government Is Wickedness – Nigerians
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Why I Leaked ‘Sex Tape’ Of President Buhari’s Appointee – 20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: ACF Demands Arrest Of Oyo Violence Perpetrators
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Rely On Government To Defend Your Territories, Kanu Tells S'West Youths
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad