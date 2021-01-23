Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes

The IDA's convener, Mr Oladiran Oladokun, who said this in a statement on Saturday, said the people had been crying for freedom for a long time with no one to help.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2021

The Igangan Development Advocates has said the people of the town and other communities in Ibarapaland in Oyo State have been under constant attacks and oppression of Fulani herdsmen in the area.

The IDA's convener, Mr Oladiran Oladokun, who said this in a statement on Saturday, said the people had been crying for freedom for a long time with no one to help.

Punchng

He said this was why youths throughout Ibarapaland trooped out on Friday to welcome Sunday Igboho to execute the eviction order he gave to the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State seven days earlier.

Igboho had addressed the youths on Friday, saying all criminal Fulani would not only be driven out of Igangan but from the entire Yorubaland.

The IDA convener said the people needed somebody who would remove their oppressors' burden from their necks and Igboho offered to do that.

He said, "For years, farm plundering was their full-time business, growing audaciously in bounds even as the Seriki Saliu ensured no Fulani was prosecuted for offences they were caught committing.

"With no disciplinary measures ever meted at the now reverential Fulani herdsmen, their audacity has grown from just grazing upon the sweats of Ibarapa farmers to maiming and lynching any farmer who dares to raise a voice.

"Igangan and Ibarapaland are a peaceful place where the Fulani culture of undue exploitation under the draconian reign of their kingpins became cancerous.
"No one was spared that was why everyone was there when Sunday Igboho responded to our cry."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Yoruba Youths Have Driven Me, My Wife, Children Out Of Our Home, Burnt Our House, 11 Cars —Oyo Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Dead As Herdsmen, Sunday Igboho's Supporters Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerians React As Okupe Slams Son For Being Gay
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Didn’t Burn Seriki Fulani’s Property, The Indigenes Did – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To Violence In Oyo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere To ACF: North Didn’t Show Remorse When Herdsmen Were Killing Yoruba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics "I Walked All Night In The Forest, Now In Ogun State"—Seriki Fulani Says After Youths Allegedly Burnt His Settlement In Oyo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity "When Will You Order Arrest Of Herdsmen Terrorising South-West?" Nigerians Tackle IGP, Presidency Over Igboho's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Stab Ondo Farmer Into Coma Despite Vacation Order
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad