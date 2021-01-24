Buhari’s Government Disappointing, Many Nigerians Worried – Former INEC Chair, Jega

The Immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as disappointing, saying many Nigerians are worried about the direction it is taking the country.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the Professor of Political Science, who presided over the 2015 general elections that brought in President Buhari, accused the present administration of being very inept in managing peaceful coexistence in the country.

Jega said, “Unfortunately, he (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. But frankly, his government has been very disappointing. Many people wish him well but are worried about the direction the country is taking.

“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and many of the states, that is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”

The former INEC Chairman further stated that the accumulated misgivings by sections of the citizens led to frustrations, which “find expression in these demands for restructuring.” He also described Nigerian politicians as greedy, selfish and reckless.

He said, “We have a lot to do; and the first thing to do is to get it right by securing the mindset of our politicians from selfishness, greed and reckless banditry. Actually, many of them are also bandits, not just those who stand by the roadside with AK-47.

"To steal recklessly from government’s coffers and turn hundreds, if not millions of people into poverty, deny children the opportunity to go to school because they have stolen the money that would have gone into education or was supposed to buy arms and ammunition for the military, to the extent that they can no longer fight banditry, that is banditry itself.”