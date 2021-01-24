Expect More Sunday Igbohos In S'West If Killer Herdsmen Are Not Prosecuted —Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari's Government

He said, "For soldiers to escort murderous Fulani herdsmen back to a community in Ogun State from which they were earlier evicted and then to publicly whip members of that community for evicting them simply beggars belief."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2021

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari government to expect more Sunday Igbohos to rise up, if killer Fulani herdsmen are not arrested and prosecuted. 

Fani-Kayode added that the South-West welcome peace-loving Fulani people but "those that kill, steal, rape and destroy must leave and they must be brought to justice by the authorities." 

Femi Fani-Kayode SaharaReporters Media

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has in the last week become a prominent name in the South-West for issuing a seven-day ultimatum to killer Fulani herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State to leave. 

The former minister stated this in an article he wrote on Sunday, titled "Sunday Igboho and the threat of war." 

He said, "For soldiers to escort murderous Fulani herdsmen back to a community in Ogun State from which they were earlier evicted and then to publicly whip members of that community for evicting them simply beggars belief. 

"Have the people of the South-West now become slaves in their fatherland? Have we finally been conquered and occupied? 

"It is utterly mind-blowing. It is wicked. It is evil. It is unacceptable. How much more bloodshed, carnage, violence, insults and humiliation are the people of the South-West expected to take? Soldiers are whipping our people like dogs in the street in order to reinstate those that are killing, raping and maiming them? 

"Is our Army a Nigerian Army or a Fulani Army? Are the Fulani superior to all others? Are they above the law? Is the Presidency a Nigerian Presidency or a Fulani Presidency? 

"The Constitution does not grant the Fulani or anyone else the right to commit murder in Nigeria or to turn the South-West into their killing fields. The Constitution does not regard Yoruba blood as being cheaper than others and neither does it prescribe that the Yoruba people are to be treated like sacrificial lambs and killed at will. 

"Some Yoruba leaders want to be President or Vice President in 2023 and are therefore prepared to keep quiet and tolerate this rubbish that is being done to our people. 

"Peace-loving and law-abiding Fulani people are welcome in the South-West but those that kill, steal, rape and destroy must leave and they must be brought to justice by the authorities. If this does not happen expect many more Sunday Igbohos to rise up." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Igboho’s Visit Truncated Peace In Ibarapa Community – Oyo Police Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Restructure Nigeria, Let Fulani Go Their Way, Miyetti Allah Tells Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Why Bullets Fired At Me In Seriki Fulani's Place Did Not Harm Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Kill Ibadan Socialite, Gatuso In Hotel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Igboho’s Visit Truncated Peace In Ibarapa Community – Oyo Police Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sex Many Homosexuals In Nigeria Hiding; I Knew I Was Gay At 10 – Bolu, Doyin Okupe’s Son
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Restructure Nigeria, Let Fulani Go Their Way, Miyetti Allah Tells Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Vacation Order: Akeredolu, Other S’West Governors Meet Miyetti Allah On Monday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Brutalise Woman, Shatter Her Jaw In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Edo Immigration Service Spokesperson
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad