Gunmen Kidnap Edo Immigration Service Spokesperson

The Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mrs. Bridget Esene, was kidnapped by gunmen on her way to church on Sunday morning.

According to Vanguard, the gunmen trailed her while she was going to church around the Iqueniro area, off Agbor Road, accosted her and draģged her out of her car.

They were said to have put her in their car and then to an unknown destination.

As of press time, the kidnappers have yet to make any call to ask for a ransom.

A source at the Immigration Service, while confirming the incident, said, “She was abducted on her church premises around Agbor Road area this morning. Her whereabouts are unknown as her abductors have yet to speak with her family.

"Her car has been recovered where it was left at Agbor Road by-pass area and we learnt that her abductors headed towards Benin-Auchi Road axis, off the by-pass."

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, had yet to answer calls to his mobile number.

