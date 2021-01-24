Gunmen Kill Ibadan Socialite, Gatuso In Hotel

SaharaReporters gathered that there was a robbery going on in the hotel when the popular socialite arrived there.

Some gunmen on Saturday evening killed a popular socialite, Olaleye Ajibola, popularly called Gatuso, in a hotel on NTC premises, Iyaganku in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He was subsequently shot dead by the robbers.

According to an eyewitness, Gatuso was making a call when the robbers sighted him and shot him at close range, probably believing he was calling security agencies.

Our correspondent gathered that the robbers had completed the operation before Gatuso was killed.

The eyewitness told SaharaReporters that guests, members of staff and other people at the hotel lost valuables to the robbery incident.
 

