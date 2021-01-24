Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah

Amidst the notice to quit given to herdsmen in Ogun and Oyo states, a former All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said that lands in Nigeria, including forests belong to some entities and that cows should graze with proper authorisation.

Garba noted that it was wrong for cows to be roaming about in the country in the 21st century.

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, had declared that nobody has the power to remove Fulani herdsmen from forests in Ondo State.

Bodejo had stated this in an interview with The Sun, noting that all lands in the country belonged to the Fulani and only the Fulani herdsmen could tackle the bandits wreaking havoc in the country.

But according to Garba in a post on his Facebook page, the lands indeed have valid owners.

He said, “I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021. Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers.

“By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase. Government should step forward and clear this out. I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land.

“All lands in Nigeria, including forests, belong to some entities — Federal Government, state governments, local governments, companies or individuals. Thus no land can be used without proper authorisation.

“The problem of the Fulani herders is a betrayal from the city Fulani people, whom, after moving to cities, acquiring wealth and power, forgot to carry the village brothers along, leaving them in a desperate situation. The rich Fulani people must come together and get ranching lands.

“Land issue is as old as humanity; no state power can give land to anyone where the land has being identified with owners for generations, without purchasing or renting.

“The rich Fulani people must come together and assist our fellow brothers to get ranching lands or forests for grazing.”