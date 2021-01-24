Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah

Garba noted that it was wrong for cows to be roaming about in the country in the 21st century.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2021

Amidst the notice to quit given to herdsmen in Ogun and Oyo states, a former All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said that lands in Nigeria, including forests belong to some entities and that cows should graze with proper authorisation.

Garba noted that it was wrong for cows to be roaming about in the country in the 21st century.

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, had declared that nobody has the power to remove Fulani herdsmen from forests in Ondo State. 

See Also Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

Bodejo had stated this in an interview with The Sun, noting that all lands in the country belonged to the Fulani and only the Fulani herdsmen could tackle the bandits wreaking havoc in the country. 

But according to Garba in a post on his Facebook page, the lands indeed have valid owners.

He said, “I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021. Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers.

“By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase. Government should step forward and clear this out. I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land.

“All lands in Nigeria, including forests, belong to some entities — Federal Government, state governments, local governments, companies or individuals. Thus no land can be used without proper authorisation.

“The problem of the Fulani herders is a betrayal from the city Fulani people, whom, after moving to cities, acquiring wealth and power, forgot to carry the village brothers along, leaving them in a desperate situation. The rich Fulani people must come together and get ranching lands.

“Land issue is as old as humanity; no state power can give land to anyone where the land has being identified with owners for generations, without purchasing or renting.

“The rich Fulani people must come together and assist our fellow brothers to get ranching lands or forests for grazing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Igboho’s Visit Truncated Peace In Ibarapa Community – Oyo Police Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Restructure Nigeria, Let Fulani Go Their Way, Miyetti Allah Tells Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Herdsmen Crisis: Makinde, IGP Team, Monarchs Meet Today
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Why Bullets Fired At Me In Seriki Fulani's Place Did Not Harm Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Kill Ibadan Socialite, Gatuso In Hotel
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Igboho’s Visit Truncated Peace In Ibarapa Community – Oyo Police Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sex Many Homosexuals In Nigeria Hiding; I Knew I Was Gay At 10 – Bolu, Doyin Okupe’s Son
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Restructure Nigeria, Let Fulani Go Their Way, Miyetti Allah Tells Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME South African Operatives Rearrest Runaway Nigerian Drug Dealer After Three Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Herdsmen Crisis: Makinde, IGP Team, Monarchs Meet Today
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics No Fulani Person Died During Attack On My House — Seriki Fulani Of Oyo State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oyo Violence: Go After Criminal Herdsmen, Not Tribe, MURIC Urges Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad