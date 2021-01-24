Oyo Communal Clash Claims Two Lives, Police Vehicle, Amotekun Office Burnt

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the clash started on Friday and went on till Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2021

No fewer than two young men were killed in a communal clash between the residents of Ago-Are and Tede areas of Oyo State, SaharaReporters learnt on Sunday.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the clash started on Friday and went on till Sunday.

Oyo state on the map SaharaReporters Media via Google Map

A resident of Tede, who simply identified himself as Sola, told SaharaReporters in Ibadan on Sunday that the clash had to do with a cow market that was relocated from Tede to Ago-Are.

The source said following the development, a police vehicle and the office of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, were set ablaze.

"As we speak, the communities are on fire. Two people were killed while an Amotekun office was set ablaze. Though it has nothing to do with Fulani, this is worrisome," he said.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, who led the Nigerian government delegation to Igangan, where the house of Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, was burnt on Friday, said normalcy would return to the affected communities.


 

