Produce Young Leader To Resist Fulani Taking Over Your Ancestral Lands, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Middle Belt

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has advised the youth of the Middle Belt area of Nigeria to produce a capable leader to work with other regions in resisting Fulani people suspected to be working to forcefully take over their lands.

Kanu said this on Sunday through a statement released by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to SaharaReporters.



He stated that all regions would combine efforts to prevent the suspected killer Fulani herdsmen from taking over their lands.

“It gladdens my heart that all #Nigerians, especially those blinded by political patronage, have come to the realisation that all peoples and ethnic nationalities indigenous to 'Nigeria' have one common enemy which is #Fulani Janjaweedism," he said.

He continued, “To complete the spiritually important triangulation necessary to ensure success, there is a need now, more than ever, for the emergence of an equally vibrant youthful leader from the Middle Belt as we now have in Yorubaland.

“Nupe, Tiv and Jukun, yoked by years of Fulani emasculation are more than capable of producing an uncompromisingly astute young leader to defend their land. Our promise remains that no indigenous tribe or ethnic group in #Nigeria will be left behind if we work in tandem to rid our various lands of this infestation from the Sahel in the name or Fulani herders.

“East, West and Middle Belt together and its game over for the Satanic Fulani Caliphate and their Miyetti Allah terrorist foot soldiers.

“Middle Belt, we are waiting for you.”