Produce Young Leader To Resist Fulani Taking Over Your Ancestral Lands, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Middle Belt

He stated that all regions would combine efforts to prevent the suspected killer Fulani herdsmen from taking over their lands.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 24, 2021

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has advised the youth of the Middle Belt area of Nigeria to produce a capable leader to work with other regions in resisting Fulani people suspected to be working to forcefully take over their lands.

Kanu said this on Sunday through a statement released by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to SaharaReporters.


He stated that all regions would combine efforts to prevent the suspected killer Fulani herdsmen from taking over their lands. 

“It gladdens my heart that all #Nigerians, especially those blinded by political patronage, have come to the realisation that all peoples and ethnic nationalities indigenous to 'Nigeria' have one common enemy which is #Fulani Janjaweedism," he said. 

He continued, “To complete the spiritually important triangulation necessary to ensure success, there is a need now, more than ever, for the emergence of an equally vibrant youthful leader from the Middle Belt as we now have in Yorubaland.

“Nupe, Tiv and Jukun, yoked by years of Fulani emasculation are more than capable of producing an uncompromisingly astute young leader to defend their land. Our promise remains that no indigenous tribe or ethnic group in #Nigeria will be left behind if we work in tandem to rid our various lands of this infestation from the Sahel in the name or Fulani herders.

“East, West and Middle Belt together and its game over for the Satanic Fulani Caliphate and their Miyetti Allah terrorist foot soldiers.

“Middle Belt, we are waiting for you.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oyo Herdsmen Crisis: Makinde, IGP Team, Monarchs Meet Today
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Miyetti Allah Cautions Oyo Youths, Says Banditry, Kidnapping Are National Problems
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Why Bullets Fired At Me In Seriki Fulani's Place Did Not Harm Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Kill Ibadan Socialite, Gatuso In Hotel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police You Are Igbo, Don't Succumb To Pressures To Arrest Sunday Igboho, Kanu Tells CP Ngozi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho—Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Do Not Arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oyo Herdsmen Crisis: Makinde, IGP Team, Monarchs Meet Today
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Miyetti Allah Cautions Oyo Youths, Says Banditry, Kidnapping Are National Problems
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME South African Operatives Rearrest Runaway Nigerian Drug Dealer After Three Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics No Fulani Person Died During Attack On My House — Seriki Fulani Of Oyo State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity "When Will You Order Arrest Of Herdsmen Terrorising South-West?" Nigerians Tackle IGP, Presidency Over Igboho's Arrest
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad