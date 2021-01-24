Unemployed Nigerian Arraigned For Stealing Floor Tiles In Ghana

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 24, 2021

Felix Gabriel, a 32-year-old Nigerian squatter, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly breaking into a storeroom and stealing floor tiles worth $50,000.00.

Gabriel is said to have conspired with others to break into the storeroom and loaded the stolen items onto some trucks to an unknown destination, Ghanaweb reports.

Charged with stealing, Gabriel pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, admitted Gabriel to bail in the sum GHC450,000.00 with three sureties to be justified.

The court adjourned the matter to February 8 for Case Management Conference.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah narrated that the complainant, Nii Oten Granaky I, about two months ago, packed quantities of floor tiles valued at $50,000.00 (or cedi equivalent of GHC 340,000.00) under lock and key.

He said on September 8, last year, the complainant got a call from a witness in the case, who indicated that he saw the accused holding a padlock to the storeroom where the tiles had been packed.

The prosecutor said the complainant rushed to the scene to detect that the storeroom had been broken into and the tiles had been stolen.

The accused was arrested and handed over to the police.

He said during investigations, Gabriel admitted the offence in his statement. He said he mentioned one Bright and Mohammed and two others, now at large, as the people who brought in KIA trucks to move the floor tiles.

The prosecutor said investigations further revealed that the accused and his accomplices were squatters at where the complainant's storeroom was located and took advantage of it and broke in.

He added that the accused and the accomplices bought a new padlock to lock the storeroom and in the process, was arrested.

He said, "The accused, however, could not lead the police to arrest his accomplices."

