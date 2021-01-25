‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband

According to her, Davids abandoned the marriage and even demanded a refund of her bride price from her family.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 25, 2021

Pastor Faith Edeko has debunked allegations by her husband that she had an affair with the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

A former pastor of the church, Mike Davids and husband of Edeko had, in three viral videos on Sunday, alleged that Suleman slept with his wife and also stopped him from seeing his three children.

L-R: Suleman; Edeko; Davids. Punchng

He also alleged that he received threats from the clergyman, which has prompted the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order a probe into the matter. 

But, reacting in a video on Monday, Edeko, who heads a branch of the church in Utako, Abuja, dismissed the allegations by her husband, describing it as an attempt to blackmail Suleman.

She also said it was Davids who walked out of their marriage and that she suffered so much abuse while she was still living with him. She said she even contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.

She said, “I don’t know what you hope to achieve, I don’t know who paid you but the only thing I will say is haven’t you done enough?
 
"You left me in Kano. You called me on a certain day that you were going to leave the marriage. I thought you were bluffing. I called my people and they can testify. My elder brother called you from the UK. You told them you were leaving the marriage. My elder brother told me you were bluffing.

"I remember I begged you and then I got to the office and I collapsed, according to what my principal said because I found myself in the hospital.

"There are recordings which I will upload. You told my brothers that I would crawl in the gutters. I told them not to do anything to you, that you are still the father of my kids. At some point, I contemplated suicide. I had written my suicide note, I had bought Sniper (a brand of pesticide) because I could not fathom how I would live life in so much pain. I won’t drag you because of my children, you have done too much and it is enough. I have not been hypnotised. I am not under a spell.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, ordered a probe into the allegations following a petition by Davids. See Also Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago

The IGP had conveyed the order in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, dated January 5, 2021.
 

