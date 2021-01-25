Court Orders Soldiers To Vacate Uganda Opposition Leader, Bobi Wine’s House

Troops have blocked the 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician from leaving his house in a suburb of the capital, Kampala, since he voted in the January 14 election where he ran against long-serving incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

An Ugandan court has ordered security forces to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader, Bobi Wine, whose house arrest since the mid-month presidential election has drawn international pressure, his lawyer said on Monday.

Bobi Wine skynews

"The judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated," lawyer George Musisi told Reuters.

Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986, was declared winner of the poll with 59% of votes versus 35% for Wine, who had for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs. He rejected the results, alleging fraud which the government denies.

Musisi said the judge also ruled that if there were any serious allegations against Wine, he should be brought before a court or police.

Police spokesman, Patrick Onyango, said he had no immediate comment as the ruling had not been received.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or confirmation from the court.

US ambassador, Natalie E. Brown, had tried to visit Wine at his home, drawing an accusation of meddling and subversion from the Ugandan government.

