Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings

They both blamed Fulani herdsmen or those masquerading as Fulani herdsmen for growing cases of kidnapping and killing in their areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

Fulani youths under the umbrella of Ummiobe Sukabe Development Association of Nigeria on Monday addressed journalists in Kaduna State, warning that stereotypes about the Fulani tribe would negatively affect Nigeria.

In an address by the group’s national president, Muhammad Ardo, he called on the Nigerian government, international community, religious leaders, traditional rulers, National Assembly and security agencies to intervene “as a matter of urgency to prevent a breakdown of law in the country.”

Miyetti Allah group

The meeting was called at the instance of the ultimatums given by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and a pro-Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the forest reserves in the state and Ibarapa area in Oyo State respectively.

They both blamed Fulani herdsmen or those masquerading as Fulani herdsmen for growing cases of kidnapping and killing in their areas. 

The body said people responsible for wreaking havoc and disturbing the peace should be arrested and brought to justice.

Some days after Igboho gave the ultimatum, violence erupted in the area during which 11 cars and some other belongings of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt.

Ardo noted that the constitution gives every law-abiding citizen the right to live wherever they want in the country.

While calling on Fulani youths to be calm and law-abiding citizens, they appealed to the Nigerian government to find the perpetrators of crime against the Fulani, and to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

He said, “In view of the recent events in this country regarding the issue of Fulani, especially in the southern part, we deem it fit to hold this event.”

They expressed surprise about the notices to quit given to the Fulani and the recent alleged attack on the Seriki Fulani of Igangan.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governors Ban Open Grazing In South-West After Ondo Meeting
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Nation Rise Up, Killer Fulani Herdsmen Are In Our Forests — Alleged Attack Survivor Cries Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Uzodinma Declares Curfew On Imo Communities After Soldiers Allegedly Killed Five Residents, Razed Church, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Invade IPOB Eastern Security Network’s Operational Base, Kill Five, Burn Church, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Governors Ban Open Grazing In South-West After Ondo Meeting
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Crisis: Fulani Leaders Beg For Forgiveness, Pledges Peaceful Co-existence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Nation Rise Up, Killer Fulani Herdsmen Are In Our Forests — Alleged Attack Survivor Cries Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad