Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings

Fulani youths under the umbrella of Ummiobe Sukabe Development Association of Nigeria on Monday addressed journalists in Kaduna State, warning that stereotypes about the Fulani tribe would negatively affect Nigeria.

In an address by the group’s national president, Muhammad Ardo, he called on the Nigerian government, international community, religious leaders, traditional rulers, National Assembly and security agencies to intervene “as a matter of urgency to prevent a breakdown of law in the country.”

Miyetti Allah group

The meeting was called at the instance of the ultimatums given by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and a pro-Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the forest reserves in the state and Ibarapa area in Oyo State respectively.

They both blamed Fulani herdsmen or those masquerading as Fulani herdsmen for growing cases of kidnapping and killing in their areas.

The body said people responsible for wreaking havoc and disturbing the peace should be arrested and brought to justice.

Some days after Igboho gave the ultimatum, violence erupted in the area during which 11 cars and some other belongings of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt.

Ardo noted that the constitution gives every law-abiding citizen the right to live wherever they want in the country.

While calling on Fulani youths to be calm and law-abiding citizens, they appealed to the Nigerian government to find the perpetrators of crime against the Fulani, and to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

He said, “In view of the recent events in this country regarding the issue of Fulani, especially in the southern part, we deem it fit to hold this event.”

They expressed surprise about the notices to quit given to the Fulani and the recent alleged attack on the Seriki Fulani of Igangan.