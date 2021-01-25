Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation

A former pastor of the church, Mike Davids, and husband of Pastor Faith Edeko, who heads a branch of the church in Utako, Abuja, had alleged that Suleman slept with his wife.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 25, 2021

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has denied that he was being probed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, saying maybe the police were investigating his ghost.

The cleric noted that there was no such thing as the allegation against him that he allegedly slept with the wife of Mike Davids, a former pastor of the church.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

Reacting on his verified Twitter handle, @APOSTLESULEMAN, on Monday afternoon, he wrote, “IGP orders probe on me? Where, when? Maybe my ghost. Just reading stories now. Please discard. There is no such thing.”

It had been reported earlier today that the IGP ordered a probe of Apostle Suleman, for allegedly sleeping with Pastor Faith Edeko, who heads the Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Utako.

The IGP had conveyed the order in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, dated January 5, 2021. See Also Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago

The letter, with reference number CB: 7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, was signed by the Principal Staff Officer II to the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Iliya Doma.

The letter is sequel to a petition written by V.C. Ezenagu & Associates on behalf of the aggrieved Pastor Davids who accused Apostle Suleman of threat to life and preventing him from seeing his three children. 

The police letter is titled, “Re: Criminal Petition Against Apostle Johnson Suleman for Enticement of a Married Woman; Adultery; Unlawful Criminal Restraint to Access Children and Threat to Life.”

The letter had read in part, “I attach herewith a copy of a letter dated December 30, 2020 with its attachments received from V.C. Ezenagu & Associates on the above underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police directs that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

In the petition he sent to the IG, Davids said he met Apostle Suleman in 2003 while he was in school. He said they became very close and he was eventually ordained a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries on June 9, 2006 by Apostle Suleman and served the church for over 15 years before his exit in 2019. He attached his pastoral certificate with licence number 125 to the petition.

In three videos posted on Instagram on Sunday, the aggrieved pastor accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife and destroying his marriage.

Davids, who wept in the videos, said he began a relationship with his wife in secondary school and they courted for about 11 years before marriage.

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Lagos Muslim Students Fault Kukah, Igboho’s Statements, Sues For Peace
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Non-commissioned Soldiers Dying For Nigeria Get Almost Zero Allowances, Buy Own Uniforms — Serviceman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Employment Scam: IYC Calls For Urgent Government Intervention
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: A Tragic Heritage of Arab Imperialism By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
6 Years Ago

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Invade IPOB Eastern Security Network’s Operational Base, Kill Five, Burn Church, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Governors Ban Open Grazing In South-West After Ondo Meeting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Crisis: Fulani Leaders Beg For Forgiveness, Pledges Peaceful Co-existence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Nation Rise Up, Killer Fulani Herdsmen Are In Our Forests — Alleged Attack Survivor Cries Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ve Sold Over 10,000 Weapons To Bandits – Katsina Man, Two Sons Confess
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago