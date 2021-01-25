Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has denied that he was being probed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, saying maybe the police were investigating his ghost.

The cleric noted that there was no such thing as the allegation against him that he allegedly slept with the wife of Mike Davids, a former pastor of the church.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

Reacting on his verified Twitter handle, @APOSTLESULEMAN, on Monday afternoon, he wrote, “IGP orders probe on me? Where, when? Maybe my ghost. Just reading stories now. Please discard. There is no such thing.”



IGP orders probe on me?where,when?.maybe my ghost.

just reading stories now.

Please discard..

There is no such thing..

Bad press really sells fast. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 25, 2021

It had been reported earlier today that the IGP ordered a probe of Apostle Suleman, for allegedly sleeping with Pastor Faith Edeko, who heads the Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Utako.

The IGP had conveyed the order in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, dated January 5, 2021. See Also Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe

The letter, with reference number CB: 7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, was signed by the Principal Staff Officer II to the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Iliya Doma.

The letter is sequel to a petition written by V.C. Ezenagu & Associates on behalf of the aggrieved Pastor Davids who accused Apostle Suleman of threat to life and preventing him from seeing his three children.

The police letter is titled, “Re: Criminal Petition Against Apostle Johnson Suleman for Enticement of a Married Woman; Adultery; Unlawful Criminal Restraint to Access Children and Threat to Life.”

The letter had read in part, “I attach herewith a copy of a letter dated December 30, 2020 with its attachments received from V.C. Ezenagu & Associates on the above underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police directs that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

In the petition he sent to the IG, Davids said he met Apostle Suleman in 2003 while he was in school. He said they became very close and he was eventually ordained a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries on June 9, 2006 by Apostle Suleman and served the church for over 15 years before his exit in 2019. He attached his pastoral certificate with licence number 125 to the petition.

In three videos posted on Instagram on Sunday, the aggrieved pastor accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife and destroying his marriage.

Davids, who wept in the videos, said he began a relationship with his wife in secondary school and they courted for about 11 years before marriage.